Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 362.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

