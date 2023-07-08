AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $390.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.65 million. AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. AZZ updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-4.35 EPS.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 124,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,445. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. AZZ has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AZZ by 557.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in AZZ by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Articles

