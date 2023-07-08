Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded down $5.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.59. 3,691,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,962,459. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.01, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.44.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

