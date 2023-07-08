Bank Hapoalim BM Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

Shares of NOW traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $552.98. The stock had a trading volume of 856,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,214. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $576.68. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,028 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

