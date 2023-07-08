Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.0% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.24. 47,133,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,628,064. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.48. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

