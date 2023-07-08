Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 1.8% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.83. 926,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,626. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $488.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.85.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

