Bank of America Begins Coverage on Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qifu Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Price Performance

Shares of QFIN opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.47. Qifu Technology has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qifu Technology

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.