Barclays Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $275.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STZ. Wedbush upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.67.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $253.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

