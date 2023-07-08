Barclays Trims Haleon (LON:HLN) Target Price to GBX 378

Haleon (LON:HLN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 378 ($4.80) in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Haleon from GBX 372 ($4.72) to GBX 390 ($4.95) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.25) to GBX 330 ($4.19) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 350 ($4.44) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.54) to GBX 344 ($4.37) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 250 ($3.17) to GBX 280 ($3.55) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 333.36 ($4.23).

Shares of HLN stock opened at GBX 308.80 ($3.92) on Tuesday. Haleon has a 1-year low of GBX 241.17 ($3.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 357.65 ($4.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50. The company has a market capitalization of £28.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,573.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 330.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 328.16.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

