Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 179,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,384. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

(Free Report)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.