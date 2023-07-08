Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $256.94 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

