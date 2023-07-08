Beldex Price Down 6.7% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $260.84 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,870.29 or 0.06173179 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00042606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030153 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013615 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,795,623 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,195,616 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.