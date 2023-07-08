Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC) vs. Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Free Report) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better World Acquisition and Diageo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A Diageo $19.43 billion 4.91 $4.32 billion N/A N/A

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Better World Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diageo has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

31.1% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Better World Acquisition and Diageo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Diageo 0 7 2 0 2.22

Diageo has a consensus price target of $3,908.89, indicating a potential upside of 2,208.72%. Given Diageo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diageo is more favorable than Better World Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Better World Acquisition and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better World Acquisition N/A -25.16% 2.05% Diageo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diageo beats Better World Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, Baileys, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Don Julio, Ciroc, Buchanan's, Casamigos, J&B, and Ketel One brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

