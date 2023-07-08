Bitcoin (BTC) Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $30,114.16 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $584.93 billion and $7.62 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00886936 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00137785 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018990 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,423,850 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
