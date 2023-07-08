BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $36.63 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. BNB has a market cap of $36.63 billion and approximately $390.44 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $235.06 or 0.00777142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,850,106 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,850,268.53790236. The last known price of BNB is 233.26921233 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1484 active market(s) with $560,905,721.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
