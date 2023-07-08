Brilliant Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) Trading 5.5% Higher

Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Brilliant Acquisition Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

Brilliant Acquisition Company Profile

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Brilliant Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

