Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.32. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,033,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,442,000 after purchasing an additional 331,529 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,484,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

