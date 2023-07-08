Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $846.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $765.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $658.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

