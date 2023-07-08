BTIG Research Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $98.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOOT. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boot Barn by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,802 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,380,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

