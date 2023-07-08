CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. CarGurus has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.65.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,347,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,664,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,443,000 after acquiring an additional 95,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CarGurus by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 4,789,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 397,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

