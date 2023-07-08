CashBackPro Self Reported Market Cap Tops $76.44 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $76.44 million and $114,323.28 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,325.03 or 1.00016279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.59419925 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,828.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

