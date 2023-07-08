CC Japan Income & Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 161.25 ($2.05). Approximately 119,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 227,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.25 ($2.03).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £217.25 million and a PE ratio of -1,791.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.25.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,555.56%.

About CC Japan Income & Growth Trust

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

