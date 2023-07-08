Chain Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Chain has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Chain has a total market cap of $28.58 million and $3.65 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chain

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,151,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,210,106,653 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

