Chromia Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $85.77 million and $4.38 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

