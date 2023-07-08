Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Lifestyle Communities (OTCMKTS:LCOMF)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lifestyle Communities (OTCMKTS:LCOMFFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LCOMF opened at C$10.01 on Tuesday. Lifestyle Communities has a 12-month low of C$10.01 and a 12-month high of C$10.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.01.

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates 26 communities, including 19 in operation and 7 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

