Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Lifestyle Communities (OTCMKTS:LCOMF)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lifestyle Communities (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Lifestyle Communities Price Performance
LCOMF opened at C$10.01 on Tuesday. Lifestyle Communities has a 12-month low of C$10.01 and a 12-month high of C$10.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.01.
About Lifestyle Communities
