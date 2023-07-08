Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Trading 0.5% Higher

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.24. 397,701 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

About Clearway Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3818 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Recommended Stories

