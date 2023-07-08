Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €52.77 ($57.36) and last traded at €52.99 ($57.60). 1,874,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.82 ($59.59).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.71.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

