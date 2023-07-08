Comparing Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) & GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) and GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Belite Bio has a beta of -2.21, indicating that its stock price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoVax Labs has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Belite Bio and GeoVax Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belite Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 GeoVax Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Belite Bio currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 322.00%. GeoVax Labs has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 784.17%. Given GeoVax Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GeoVax Labs is more favorable than Belite Bio.

3.4% of Belite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Belite Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Belite Bio and GeoVax Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belite Bio N/A N/A -$12.65 million N/A N/A GeoVax Labs $80,000.00 186.90 -$14.02 million ($0.70) -0.81

Belite Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeoVax Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Belite Bio and GeoVax Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belite Bio N/A N/A N/A GeoVax Labs N/A -57.96% -48.44%

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients. The company is also developing LBS-009, an anti-retinol binding protein 4 oral therapy targeting liver disease, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and gout, which is in the preclinical development phase. Belite Bio, Inc was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California. Belite Bio, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Lin Bioscience International Ltd.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers. The company is developing GEO-CM04S1, a vaccine candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of preventive COVID-19; Gedeptin, a novel patented product/technology for the treatment of solid tumors, and Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and GEO-CM02, a pan-coronavirus vaccine. In addition, it is also developing GEO-ZM02, a vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of GEO-ZM02, a vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Zika; GEO-MM02 treatment for malaria; GEO-EM01 for the treatment of fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, and Marburg; GEO-LM01 for the treatment of Lassa fever. GeoVax Labs, Inc. has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; U.S. Department of Defense; Emory University; and the Burnet Institute. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia.

