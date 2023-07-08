Comparing Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Plus Therapeutics and Globus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Globus Medical 1 7 3 0 2.18

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,818.74%. Globus Medical has a consensus target price of $70.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.41%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

82.6% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Globus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -277.63% -99.97% Globus Medical 18.82% 12.26% 10.91%

Risk & Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Globus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $220,000.00 24.67 -$20.27 million ($40.31) -0.05 Globus Medical $759.12 million 7.67 $190.17 million $1.97 29.48

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Plus Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. The company sells its products through direct or distributor sales presence, as well as its hip and knee products primarily through independent sales agents. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.