Contrasting Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF)

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Free Report) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OZ Minerals and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OZ Minerals N/A N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals 0.87% 1.38% 0.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of OZ Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OZ Minerals 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hudbay Minerals 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings for OZ Minerals and Hudbay Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus price target of $10.11, suggesting a potential upside of 105.43%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than OZ Minerals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OZ Minerals and Hudbay Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OZ Minerals N/A N/A N/A ($0.11) -172.56 Hudbay Minerals $1.46 billion 0.88 $70.38 million $0.04 123.03

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than OZ Minerals. OZ Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudbay Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

OZ Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hudbay Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. OZ Minerals pays out -181.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hudbay Minerals pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OZ Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats OZ Minerals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OZ Minerals

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajas, West Must Grave, Exploration and Development, and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles. The Carrapateena segment is involved in mining and processing underground ore containing copper, gold, and silver. The Carajás segment focuses on mining and processing open pit ore containing copper and gold from the Antas mine and developing the Pedra Branca Mine in the Carajas Hub in Brazil. The Exploration and Development segment includes exploration and evaluation activities associated with other projects. The Corporate segment offers corporate activities such as other investment in equity securities and cash balances. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. It also holds 100% interest in the Lalor mine located near Snow Lake, Manitoba; the Copper World project located in Pima County, Arizona; and the Llaguen Project comprising 12 mining concessions covering an area of 8,900 hectares located in Trujillo, Peru. In addition, the company holds interests in Mason project located in Yerington District, Nevada, as well as operations in the mineral reserves and resources in Snow Lake regional deposits. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

