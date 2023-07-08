Contrasting Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) & Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Free Report) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mercurity Fintech and Sohu.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sohu.com has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.00%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Sohu.com -5.40% -2.96% -1.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Sohu.com's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

37.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Sohu.com's revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $860,000.00 128.26 -$5.64 million N/A N/A Sohu.com $733.87 million 0.51 -$17.34 million ($1.12) -9.97

Mercurity Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com.

Volatility & Risk

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Sohu.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sohu.com

(Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

