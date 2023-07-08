Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.29.

COVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Covestro Stock Performance

Covestro stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $27.26.

About Covestro

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covestro will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

