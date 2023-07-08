Creditcoin (CTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.03 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $50.02 million and approximately $15.03 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003285 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006177 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 232,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

