Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Shares Up 3%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 16,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 21,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Crescita Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of C$14.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.69.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

