Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Lowered to GBX 150

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRST. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 334 ($4.24) to GBX 346 ($4.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Crest Nicholson to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 245 ($3.11) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 246.57 ($3.13).

LON CRST opened at GBX 180.30 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £463.23 million, a PE ratio of 530.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 232.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.80. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 285.40 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

