Curaleaf’s (CURLF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CURLF. Benchmark lowered shares of Curaleaf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

CURLF opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $352.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Curaleaf will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

