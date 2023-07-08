CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $11,026.90 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

