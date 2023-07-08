Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $407,500.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,390,194.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cytokinetics Trading Up 3.2 %
CYTK opened at $34.71 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.73.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
