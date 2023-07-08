D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $96,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,594. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $226.95. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.11 and its 200 day moving average is $206.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.