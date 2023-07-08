D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Target were worth $18,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,902,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.05. 4,256,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169,012. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.76.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

