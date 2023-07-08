D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $23.07 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.08. 2,982,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,941. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

