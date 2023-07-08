D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after buying an additional 17,587 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $405.28. 1,013,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

