D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,610 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.49. 6,591,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.03. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $413.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

