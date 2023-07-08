D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 873 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,614 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $650,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $426,374,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.94 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

