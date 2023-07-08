D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,614 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.95 and its 200 day moving average is $201.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.94 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

