Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.58.

NYSE DAR opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

