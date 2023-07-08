DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
DBV Technologies Price Performance
Shares of DBVT opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $344.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.23.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.
