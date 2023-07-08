DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $344.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.23.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 305,562 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $18,525,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,258,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

