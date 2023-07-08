DeepOnion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.73 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $645,189.02 and $28.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00176948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00053119 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030234 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018781 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003290 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,928,112 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.