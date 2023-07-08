DeltaFi Self Reported Market Cap Tops $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $9,469.93 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

