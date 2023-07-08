Diversified LLC Sells 242 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Diversified LLC lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $97.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

